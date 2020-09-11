41 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed September 11

On Sept. 11, we confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Gig Harbor.

Our totals are 7,103 cases and 160 deaths.

We have reported 522 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 57.49 Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 37.3.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 62.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40% in the last two weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.