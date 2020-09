This July, Pierce County picked up another 10,668 employments, bringing the total number employed up to 413,471. The number of people still seeking work, however, remains high at 57,738 – or 12.3% of the labor force – above any other period on record.

Additional UI funds available through the CARES Act, expired July 31 and will likely have a significant impact on Unemployment Insurance recipients and their path to re-employment.

Read WorkForce Central’s July Report.