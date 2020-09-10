U.P. Public Safety Academy Goes Virtual

U.P.’s popular Public Safety Academy is taking on a new format to adjust to our COVID-19 restrictions. On Thursday evenings from Oct. 8 through Nov. 5, classes will be offered virtually, via Microsoft Teams. Attendees can watch from 6 to 8 p.m., while learning from their own homes and posing questions to the presenters through the Teams chat box.

Because the sessions will be recorded, all of the videos will be available for viewing by the entire community after the Academy ends in November. View the entire class line-up here.

As is always the case, participation in the U.P. Public Safety Academy is FREE, but due to the limitations of technology and to provide maximum opportunities for real-time Q&A, class size will be limited. Registration for the entire series is required. Reserve your spot now by calling 253.798.3141 or e-mailing JHales@CityofUP.com.