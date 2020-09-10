Trumpeter Morris Northcutt Offers a Moment of Clarity with ‘All Is Waiting’

Submitted by DAG Klassical.

Lakewood’s Morris Northcutt is the ever-so-rare trumpet player capable of transcending his instrument and reaching mainstream audiences. He has performed on just about every continent, in just about every genre en route to establishing himself as a true virtuoso. His newest single, a thought provoking ode to our tumultuous era, is his most contemplative performance yet.

Performance in Limerick, Ireland

‘All Is Waiting’ was composed specifically for Northcutt by Nicole Piunno. “Morris asked for an unaccompanied solo that was reflective and humble,” the composer explains. “It gave me permission to write in a simple, yet beautiful way that allowed the timbre of the trumpet to be the main focus.”

Morris Northcutt

Northcutt proves to be the perfect performer to bring this piece to life. While his tone is pristine and his phrasing immaculate, the real beauty of the piece is in the unspoken emotion that permeates every note. ‘All Is Waiting’ has the power of a prayer, calling us to slow down and remember to take care of ourselves and our neighbors as we wait for better times.

‘All Is Waiting’ is available on streaming music services everywhere beginning September 11, 2020.

All is Waiting