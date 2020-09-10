Pierce County Auditor to talk about November General Election at Sept. 11 Lakewood United Meeting

Hear a “Preview to the 2020 November General Election” by Julie Anderson, Pierce County Auditor on Sept. 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time at the weekly Lakewood United Meeting.

Note from Kris: Our PC voting at the National, State, and local levels as viewed by our County Auditor who is the Authority Having Jurisdiction over our voting activity. Julie is a longtime friend of Lakewood United and has often both presented and attended our meetings. This is the first of our election series of meetings with a number of the final candidates scheduled in the upcoming weeks with our now Friday at 11 AM ZOOM efforts. We look forward to your “virtual” attendance…see below for the details….

Julie Anderson’s Bio

Julie Anderson has served the community as Pierce County Auditor since 2009. The Auditor’s Office is responsible for elections, public document recording, vehicle licensing, business licensing, and animal services. Prior to her election as the Pierce County Auditor, Julie was the senior policy advisor for the Washington State Department of Commerce, as well as a member of the Tacoma City Council (2004 – 2009).

Julie’s past professional service comes from a wide variety of fields, including: Planned Parenthood Votes! Washington, YWCA of Pierce County, Dome District Neighborhood Business District, Tacoma United For Fairness, and a variety of criminal justice positions.

Julie is a member of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, the Washington State Association of County Auditors, and a Senior Fellow and board member for the American Leadership Forum. She is a member of Tacoma Rotary #8, the American Association of University Women, and the League of Women Voters. Julie also mentors young students through the Palmer’s Scholars program.