Making A Difference Foundation receives $10,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has recently received a grant of $10,000 from PetSmart Charities to support the agency’s response efforts to pet owners in Pierce County during COVID-19.

This funding will allow the agency to purchase needed pet food and supplies to give away to pet owners, especially the elderly and disabled, struggling to feed their companion animals at this time.

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank and operates a pet food bank within the onsite location but also makes delivery of pet food and supplies as needed to clients who receive food delivery themselves. MADF operates the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County with the largest food delivery system. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side and can reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for information.