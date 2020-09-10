Look carefully at this satellite picture. See that super massive cloud of smoke outside of California and Oregon? The wind is changing direction and that’s coming our way tomorrow. You have today to prepare. Let your family and friends know.

Get supplies and create a box fan that filters the air around you. This video shows you how to make it. www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qr1Aj6Di7w Or, invest in a professional filtering device.

Go shopping for any essentials today.

If you don’t have to go out tomorrow, stay home.

See air quality forecasts at wasmoke.blogspot.com

More information to protect yourself from smoke at doh.wa.gov/smokefromfires

The post Air Quality Alert appeared first on City of Fircrest.