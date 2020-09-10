40 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed September 10

On Sept. 10, we confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a woman in her 80s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 7,065 cases and 157 deaths.

We have reported 518 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 57.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 37.0.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 65.0 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40% in the last two weeks.

We updated our race and ethnicity table under Alaska Native/American Indian to include 24 cases we removed on Sept. 3. The Tribal Health Authority has since clarified these positives were the result of PCR testing.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.