Pierce County Council seeks citizen member for Performance Audit Committee

The Pierce County Council is accepting applications to fill an at-large position vacancy on the Performance Audit Committee.

To apply interested parties should send a brief resume, letter of interest and three personal references via email to Senior Legislative Analyst Bill Vetter at bill.vetter@piercecountywa.gov, or mail a hardcopy to:

Attn: William Vetter

Pierce County Council Office

930 Tacoma Ave. S. Room 1046

Tacoma, WA 98402

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Oct. 6, 2020.

The Performance Audit Committee is responsible for studying county programs with an eye toward improving efficiency, effectiveness and economy. At-large members are responsible for reviewing audits to ensure an independent review is conducted to achieve these measures.

The committee meets eight to 10 times a year. Once an audit is complete the committee reviews the report and makes recommendations to the County Council and Executive for potential action.

Meetings are typically held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. in County Council Chambers at the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. South, Tacoma. An occasional special meeting may be called. There is no monetary compensation.

Six members comprise the committee including three representatives from the County Council, a designee of the Executive and two at large members.

View audit reports from 2004 to present online: www.piercecountywa.org/performance-audit.