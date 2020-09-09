Making A Difference Foundation receives $50,000 grant from WSDA

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has recently received a grant for $50,000 from Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Food Assistance program to assist with food distribution during the time of COVID-19.

The purpose of the program is to provide funding to support WSDA hunger relief organizations equipment and capacity needs that enhance the ability of an organization to provide safe storage, food system efficiencies, COVID-L9 responses, and increase distribution of foods (fresh, frozen, dry) to food insecure families.

As part of the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank’s delivery program, this funding will be used to purchase a refrigerated van to transport CFAP produce and dairy boxes to clients safely. This project will assist in responding to the impacts of COVID-19. The delivery program addresses food insecurity within the community. It serves low-income people in need of prepackaged food as well as special diet food, culturally appropriate food, and fresh produce, meats, and dairy items. Clients who receive delivery include the elderly and disabled, the homeless, immigrant communities, communities of color, and those in food desert locations. In an effort to remove all barriers to accessing healthy food, the program delivers food boxes of approximately 40 lbs. of food directly to households whenever they need it, where they need it most.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank delivery is a program of MADF. It is the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County with the largest food delivery system. The food bank served 42,000 people in May 2020 alone with 520,000 lbs. of food. For the delivery program, since the start of COVID-19, they have grown from delivering to 500 households to 1,500 households per week. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side and can reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for information.