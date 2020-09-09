Letter: A time to speak in support of Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Submitted by Kevin Ballard, Candidate for Washington State Legislative Rep 28th District, Position 1.

The home of Seattle’s Police Chief was accosted by the mob. The Mayor of Olympia, whose home had previously been vandalized by rioters, was roused from her sleep by an angry mob calling for the immediate termination of Olympia’s City Manager, as well as other demands. As each day passes, the violence and lawlessness in our cities is spreading from the urban core and beginning to appear in our suburbs.

I find myself asking how we got here, and the unfortunate reality is many of our elected officials have failed us.

Our elected officials swore an oath to defend and protect the constitution from enemies foreign and domestic, and uphold the laws of Washington State, but some have failed to uphold that oath. Our laws are the dividing line between a civil society and chaos.

We have yet to hear from our State Representative Mari Leavitt. While CHAZ and CHOP garnered national headlines and Washington State Patrol Troopers were tasked to protect protesters on I-5, where were the voices of our State Representatives asking for a de-escalation of violence prior to a motorist killing one of the protesters with his vehicle? The silence has been deafening.



Leavitt has tweeted about the deaths of both George Floyd and Manuel Ellis, but there were no tweets when retired police Captain David Dorn was murdered. She was also silent when four people were shot, killing two, during a 10 day stretch this summer in Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP.

Statements in support of law enforcement have been sadly lacking since rioting, looting, assaults, and murder have made national news.

The effect of this turn from support of law enforcement has emboldened the mob, and recent crime statistics from these cities point to a recent increase in crime, especially assault and homicide.

Voters who recognize the critical role law enforcement and public safety have in our society have a choice in November. As a former law enforcement officer, I know what it takes to serve and protect our community. Yes, reform needs to happen in police departments across the country, but the message has been hijacked by anarchists and criminals. Until the mob justice stops, it will be impossible to do the needed work.

The primary role of government is to insure domestic tranquility. Silence in the face of domestic chaos and support for social justice movements seeking to defund law enforcement by your elected 28th legislative District Representative is antithetical to this basic fact. Remember this in November when your vote will impact the safety of your family and your community.