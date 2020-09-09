Council Member Whalen Listens

Submitted by KM Hills.

Do you notice when another person truly and honestly listens to you? If that is something you appreciate then Jason Whalen is the candidate to support for Pierce County Council.

Before COVID I was back attending Lakewood City Council meetings regularly, as I have done on and off since Lakewood Incorporated. I have personally found Council Member Whalen to be the type of individual who does listen.

At the end of long Council meetings, when it would be easy just to leave and go home, Jason has been willing to discuss my concerns about Lakewood issues. During Council meetings he has suggested tabling topics so there could be additional public comment.

After presentations to the council, he asks followup and clarifying questions about the topic which shows he listens and is interested about the topic of discussion. This is the attention and focus we need, not just for Lakewood but for our region of Pierce County.

With my vote and yours, this is the type of community service we can all come to expect and appreciate. Where decisions are made with input from the community for the betterment of our community.

You may not know me but it’s clear, Council Member Whalen has a wide range of support and endorsements from many community organizations, elected leaders and community members as reflected on his website, www.whalenforcouncil.com.