Clover Park Kids Can: Theo Clark

Evergreen Elementary School fourth grader Theo Clark is a quiet student. He doesn’t say much during class and rarely speaks unless called on, but he’s not shy about using his voice to help his peers.

“Theo likes going out of his way to help others,” his mom, Caitlin Clark, said. “If a classmate isn’t getting something, especially with math, he’s happy to show them how to do it.”

Theo is a member of Evergreen’s Cool Kid Leaders program, which gives selected students the chance to be leaders among their peers and helpful resources for their teachers and other staff members. Theo said being a Cool Kid Leader gives him the confidence he needs to help others.

“He has a magnetic energy about him that other students attach to and he leads them in the right direction,” said third grade teacher Timothy Gamble. “If I had 30 Theos, I would have the easiest job ever.”

When he’s not modeling his leadership skills, Theo can be found exceling at science and math. He loves STEM and participated in a virtual science camp over the summer. He enjoyed being able to do experiments and let his curiosity roam as he learned new things every day.

Theo is one example of the more than 12,000 students in Clover Park School District who CAN and DO succeed inside and outside the classroom every day. He shines at math, science and reading and always goes the extra mile for his school.

“He is a role model for the other students in his class and in the school,” said Evergreen Principal Diana Dix. “He shows kindness in everything he does and demonstrates a high level of thoughtfulness in his daily work.”