As she retires, Kathryn Edmondson reflects on the many changes during her 16 years at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Kathryn Edmondson started working at Point Defiance Zoo in 2004 as the retail supervisor, when the Zoo was preparing to open a new gift shop. The position opened at the same time Kathryn was moving from Ashford, where she worked in retail for Mt. Rainier National Park, to Lakewood to care for her parents. She says she felt fortunate to find a job similar to her position at Mt. Rainier National Park and continue to do the same work she enjoyed.

“When I began at the Zoo, the gift shop was just a trailer in the staff parking lot,” said Kathryn.

While at the Zoo, Kathryn watched the construction of the current gift shop, café and entrance and the opening of the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater, Asian Forest Sanctuary, Red Wolf Woods, Kids’ Zone, and Pacific Seas Aquarium.

While working for Metro Parks, Kathryn became a certified nursing assistant a few years ago in order to better care for her aging mother. She spent weekends taking classes and working in long-term care facilities. Kathryn says those experiences broadened her awareness and views of the world.

Kathryn is thankful for the friendship and support of many current and former ZEEED employees, including Donna Powell, Vickie Cowan, Sam Porterfield, Darcy Marsden, Sarah Albert and Tresa Edmonds. She hopes to travel to New York and New Mexico to spend time with family.

