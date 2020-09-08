Public Comment Hearing for Sale of PSE’s Coal-Fired Power Plant

Energy is essential for communities. As your local energy provider, we are committed to delivering the cleaner energy future our customers want, while also maintaining the reliability and affordability our customers expect.

To that end, we have filed a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to sell our portion of Unit 4 of the Colstrip Power Plant. Colstrip Unit 4 and the Colstrip Transmission System are owned jointly by PSE and four other utilities and are both located in southern Montana.

The sale of our share of Colstrip Unit 4 will eliminate nearly 50 percent of coal from our generation resource mix. It’s a key step in meeting the requirements of Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA). Under CETA, PSE will be coal-free by 2025, have a carbon-neutral electric system by 2030, and have 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Customers are invited to learn more and attend an upcoming virtual public comment hearing. For more information and how to participate, visit pse.com/pages/rates/news-and-filings.