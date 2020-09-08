Bob Robertson, beloved Voice of the Cougars, passes away at 91

BOB ROBERTSON, the iconic and beloved voice of Washington State football for five decades and Cougar basketball for more than two decades, passed away peacefully at home in University Place on Sunday surrounded by family, his long-time broadcast partner, Paul Sorensen, tells Cougfan.com. He was 91.

The Suburban Times contributor Tim Marsh remarked, “Calling basketball games for Clover Park High early in his career forever shaped his remarkable ability to set the stage and capture the moment for listeners.”

