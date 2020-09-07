The Primary Election race for Pierce County Council Pos. 6 was akin to a photo finish, with Jason Whalen (R) and Jani Hitchen (D) separated by just 358 votes after all ballots were counted. Both candidates will now square off in the General Election this November, with Whalen looking to appeal to voters across party lines, given his proven record of getting things done through active collaboration with residents and elected leaders alike.

Read more: JASON WHALEN: In the running to bring his collaborative approach to problem solving to Pierce County Council | Tacoma Weekly