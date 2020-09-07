I-5 traffic shift brings overnight ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Following Labor Day, construction crews widening Interstate 5 and building a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma have several overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The closures allow crews to shift lanes of I-5 into a new temporary configuration while widening and paving continues on the project.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

One lane of northbound I-5 from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to State Route 167 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When lanes and ramps reopen Thursday morning, Sept. 10, travelers will see lanes of northbound I-5 shifted to the right. In addition, crews will work to reopen the SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 to travelers, and the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will be back to its normal location.

Construction crews have additional overnight lane closures planned for the rest of the week:

Thursday, Sept. 10

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 11

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 11:59 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Additional overnight closures for this and other state highways in Pierce County are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.