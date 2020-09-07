Candidate Larry Seaquist Launches Plan to Put People First in Pierce County’s Planning Process

Submitted by Larry Seaquist, Candidate for Pierce County Executive.

Larry Seaquist, candidate for Pierce County Executive, today launched his plan for a people-first approach to planning and growth management. “Chaos is not a plan, and hope is not a strategy,” said Seaquist. “Despite a clear set of principles and a detailed planning and permitting process, today suburban sprawl still eats our farmland and forests. Unless we change, the county will become a sprawling expanse of aging houses and ugly strip malls with nothing left but a fringe of forest edging Mt. Rainier.”

Washington’s Growth Management Act (GMA) of 1990-91 intended Pierce County would grow to be: “a compact urban landscape, well designed and well furnished with amenities, encompassed by natural resource lands [and waters] and rural landscape.” However, local impacts of accelerating climate change and rapid population growth have made it nearly impossible to manage roads, sewage, streams, schools, bus service, and recreation from separate, stand alone regulatory regimes commanded from a central government bureaucracy.

Seaquist’s plan would launch a four-step process to return our local communities to their vital role leading our planning processes, effectively shifting the county from sprawl management to a more forward-thinking, all-assets stewardship incorporating county-wide engagement by the public with the management of our common future.

“It is clear the citizens in local communities are fully capable of effective strategic planning, and that each local community must help shape its own future,” said Seaquist.

The full text of his plan is attached. Also at his website: www.larryseaquist.com/plans