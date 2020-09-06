U.P. Public Safety & Criminal Justice Academy Oct. 8-Nov. 5

U.P.’s popular Public Safety Academy is taking on a new format to adjust to our COVID-19 restrictions. This fall, we will offer our classes virtually, via Microsoft Teams from 6-8 pm on Thursdays.

Attendees can watch and learn from their own homes and pose questions to the presenters through the Teams chat box. And because the sessions will be recorded, all of the videos will be available for viewing by the entire community after the Academy ends in November. This fall’s class line-up will focus on the local implications of many of the policing topics that have been in the news recently. Learn about:

How Pierce County and University Place years ago incorporated many of the reforms being advocated for nationally today.

How law enforcement personnel are selected and trained.

How officers receive up-to-date training annually to ensure best practices.

See the full schedule of classes below.

As is always the case, participation in the U.P. Public Safety Academy is FREE, but due to the limitations of technology and to provide maximum opportunities for real-time Q&A, class size will be limited. Registration for the entire series is required. Reserve your spot now by e-mailing your interest to jhales@cityofup.com.

Oct. 8 – Hiring Process & Basic Law Enforcement Academy Overview Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alex Richards will address topics such as:

Recruitment and hiring processes and standards

Background process (investigation, oral board, polygraph, medical, psych eval, etc.)

New hire onboarding and orientation process

Overview of Law Enforcement Academy

Oct. 15 — Use of Force Training Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Jason Youngman will explain patrol procedures and Use of Force, including:

Case Law regarding Use of Force

Crime and Use of Force statistics

Force options

Defensive Tactics Training received by deputies

Oct. 22 – Crisis Intervention/De-escalation Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Erik Clark will address how officers are trained to address difficult encounters, including:

Overview of Criminal Justice Training Center’s Crisis Training Curriculum

Annual State-sponsored required training for officers

De-escalation training in “typical” law enforcement disciplines

Oct. 29 – Mental Health Co-Responders MultiCare’s Alma Quinden will explain the Co-Responder program, a partnership between the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and mental health professionals. Learn how the initiative strives to:

Avoid jailing mentally ill subjects who commit minor crimes.

Reduce the number of mentally ill subjects taken to local emergency rooms.

Reduce the impact of frequent non-emergency calls from mentally ill patients.

Partner with law enforcement for better outcomes and resources for subjects with mental illness.

Nov. 5 — Officer Wellness Dr. Loreli Thompson is a retired police officer and licensed clinical psychologist with significant experience in the fields of trauma and violence. She will discuss:

What the effects of trauma can do to an officer’s career and family.

Coping strategies, safety nets and services available to law enforcement personnel.

Impacts on the law enforcement officer’s family, including what to expect and how to stabilize home life.

