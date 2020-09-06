The Suburban Times

Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures resume in Lakewood after Labor Day

LAKEWOOD – After Labor Day, overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 through Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will see lane and ramp closures near the Thorne Lane intersection. Crews are advancing work on two new overpasses in preparation for opening them in early fall.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
  • Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
  • Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 10

  • Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.
  • Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.
  • Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 11

  • Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
  • Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
  • Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Additional overnight ramp closures scheduled for this project on Interstate 5 are listed on Tacomatraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

