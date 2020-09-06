A Letter to Stars & Stripes

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

Andreas Kluth, Bloomberg Opinion (Aug 27, 2020), republished in Stars and Stripes, reflects Mark Twain’s observation that, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” This quotation, is often attributed thus, and first in 1919. But Mark Twain died in 1910, inversely validating it, as it emerged then, following 300 years of variation and use; but never once confirmed to or by Mark Twain.

Mr. Kluth proceeds to lay bare the perfidy of Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel’s adroit measure of his game across a strategic chess board that concerns us all, noting, like the “Twain” quote, Putin’s inherent asymmetrical advantage. Simply put, however outrageous, action or speech out of bounds fairly observed leaves “normal” scrambling in the wild fire of events and misrepresentations that require double the time and resource to address than they did to create. It’s a vandal’s holiday.

And now comes the approaching dawn of a presidential election with news that the US Commander in Chief/POTUS 45, has dishonored, among others, the Marines of Belleau Wood, shaming the memorials staged for his Paris visit, Nov 2018, disparaging the honored dead as “losers” and “suckers;” The Atlantic (3 Sep 2020).

Fake news we’re told. Really? Angela Merkel would suggest we put on our shoes.