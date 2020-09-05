Walk Tacoma: Puyallup Tribe Walk in Downtown Tacoma

Tacoma, WA – Take a virtual guided tour through downtown Tacoma and hear how the Puyallup Tribe has interacted with the land and the city throughout the generations, led by Charlotte Basch, the Historic Education Coordinator for the Puyallup Tribe of Indians. The two-mile walk, sponsored by KPG and Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI, is available on the free GeoTourist app. The tour begins and ends at Tollefson Plaza (S. 17th Street and Pacific Avenue).

Tacoma has been home to the Native peoples since time immemorial. Prior to the European settlement, the Puyallup Tribe lived in villages from the foothills of Mount Rainier along the rivers, creeks and prairies to the shores and islands of the Puget Sound. The area along the Tacoma waterfront was once the site of one of the Puyallup Tribe’s major villages. Oral history and recent archaeological evidence tells us that the City of Tacoma was built on the remains of the Puyallup Tribe ancestors’ villages. Learn more about the Puyallup Tribe’s history, and specifically how their peoples are connected to downtown Tacoma. To save time on the tour after downloading the GeoTourist app, create an account, and save the tour to the app. The tour will be available to you whenever you’re ready!

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their eleventh year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 walks will be available virtually through the GeoTourist app?.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.