Initial regular and continued unemployment benefit claims declined during week of August 16-22

During the week of August 23 through August 29, there were 18,172 initial regular unemployment claims (down 1.2 percent from the prior week) and 560,920 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 1.4 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 270 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Regular Unemployment Insurance and continuing claims all decreased over the previous week while Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims increased over the week.

ESD paid out over $178.9 million for 357,248 individual claims – a decrease of $3.5 million and 128 more individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofAugust 23-August 29 Week ofAugust 16-August 22 Week ofAugust 9-August 15 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 18,172 18,389 21,942 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 4,590 4,256 4,726 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,109 6,011 6,294 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 532,049 540,225 564,512 Total claims 560,920 568,881 597,474

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.