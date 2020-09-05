Candidate Maia Espinoza Outraises Incumbent in Race for Washington Superintendent

Submitted by Friends of Maia Espinoza.

Civic leader, public school mom, educator, and candidate for Washington’s Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) Maia Espinoza has surpassed incumbent Chris Reykdal in fundraising.

Detailed in her latest campaign finance report, Espinoza has raised $116,233 beating her opponent by $2,894 so far. Reykdal has been largely financed by wealthy special interests, raising $113,329 while Espinoza has received overwhelming support from concerned parents, teachers, and everyday Washingtonians.

“It’s humbling and inspiring to have so much support in our race for OSPI. Parents are speaking out and standing up. When we win, I will ensure local control and parental input is restored and respected.” Maia Espinoza said.

“After championing a policy that has taught sexual positions to 4th graders and politicizing the nonpartisan office of the Superintendent, Chris Reykdal’s support is slipping. Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and anyone with a pulse is starting to realize that Chris Reykdal is not looking out for them, he is looking to enforce an agenda.” Monica Marchetti, Campaign Manager for Espinoza stated and continued, “We predict Reykdal will act out of desperation due to his own failed tenure at OPSI and his campaign will devolve into name-calling.”