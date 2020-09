It’s happening. BBQ Pete’s is opening its Lakewood restaurant September 4, 2020 at Lakewood Towne Center. The Peterson family founded the longtime barbecue restaurant in Pierce County all the way back in 1972. That Tacoma treasure came with table service, a heavy whiff of smoke, a full cocktail bar, and the world-famous “honey drop.” […]

The post BBQ Pete’s is opening its new location – finally. Here are details appeared first on Dine Pierce County.