The national hot dog chain known for its buildings painted in garish shades of ketchup red and mustard yellow is opening a location in Pierce County. Wienerschnitzel will operate in Fife at 5156 Pacific Hwy E. The store is under construction, but it must be planning on opening in the near future. The restaurant already […]

The post A Wienerschnitzel is opening in Pierce County. Details here appeared first on Dine Pierce County.