44 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed September 5

On Sept. 5, we confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 6,904 cases and 155 deaths.

The state requires us to report our case rate with a 6-day data lag to ensure accuracy. With this data lag, our case rate is at 70.3 per 100,000. This data lag is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such a schools.

Without the data lag, we have reported 568 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 63. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 40.6.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.5% in the last two weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.