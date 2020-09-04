Westside Story – Superhero Solution

My Westside Story posted earlier titled Westside Story – Superhero, ended on a defeated note. I would have written a more upbeat ending, but I saw no way out of a national tragedy, the disappearing phone booth predicament. At first it appeared that no phone booths meant no more Superman as a superhero. Just as I gave up all hope, I stumbled onto a perfectly workable solution.

Once again, I have proven that when you have a problem, it is prudent to continue searching for a solution. Never give up.

I discovered a replacement device for Clark Kent when he peels off his mild-mannered reporter suit, shirt, and tie to don his Superman costume, including his red cape.

Photo Credit: Nationally Recognized Photographer – Joe Boyle

Today, dads can use the concept that Honey Buckets have replaced the phone booths while explaining to their kids how Clark Kent and Superman manage to be a superhero.

Honey Buckets can be found in all kinds of places, which makes the explanation more believable.

Kids, anytime you see a brightly colored Honey Bucket, watch for Clark Kent and Superman.

If you spot a stick with a red flag near a Honey Bucket, the Honey Bucket has been used by your favorite superhero.