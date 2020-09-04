Westside Story – Superhero Solution

My Westside Story posted earlier titled Westside Story – Superhero, ended on a defeated note. I would have written a more upbeat ending, but I saw no way out of a national tragedy, the disappearing phone booth predicament. At first it appeared that no phone booths meant no more Superman as a superhero. Just as I gave up all hope, I stumbled onto a perfectly workable solution.
Once again, I have proven that when you have a problem, it is prudent to continue searching for a solution. Never give up.
I discovered a replacement device for Clark Kent when he peels off his mild-mannered reporter suit, shirt, and tie to don his Superman costume, including his red cape.
Today, dads can use the concept that Honey Buckets have replaced the phone booths while explaining to their kids how Clark Kent and Superman manage to be a superhero.
Honey Buckets can be found in all kinds of places, which makes the explanation more believable.
Kids, anytime you see a brightly colored Honey Bucket, watch for Clark Kent and Superman.
If you spot a stick with a red flag near a Honey Bucket, the Honey Bucket has been used by your favorite superhero.Print This Post
Leave a Reply