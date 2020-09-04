Virtual career event seeks to connect youth with job opportunities at Pierce County, Sept. 11

Young adults interested in job opportunities at Pierce County are invited to the virtual Youth Career Event Sept. 11 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Interested youth will have the opportunity to learn more about requirements and other details of the open positions, including how to apply.

The virtual event hosted by Pierce County and AmeriCorps, requires advance registration to receive a link to the virtual event. Register online now.

Available positions include:

Environmental restorations Natural Lands Crew Member . Improve and restore trails. Hands on Training with Ecological Restoration, Arboriculture, Trail Design. 6-person crew. Riparian (Rivers and Streams) Restoration Technician . Restoring natural habitats along streams, rivers, river levees, and ponds. Hands on training and Experience in riparian technology and practices; soil and substrate preparation of native planting. 7-person crew. Benefits/perks include: Monthly stipend $1,450; education award $6,195; basic health insurance; assistance with childcare costs; student loan deferral and interest payment; part of Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Pierce County District Court Support District Court’s mission to promote respect for law, society and individual rights; provide open, accessible and effective forums for dispute resolution; resolve legal matters in a just, efficient and timely manner, and assure the dignified and fair treatment of all parties.



Registered job seekers will use Zoom for an interactive conversation with Pierce County representatives focusing on Environmental Restoration opportunities (with the Parks Department and Planning and Public Works), as well as great opportunities at District Court. Staff will also be available to discuss all of the great jobs available at Pierce County.

For additional information, please contact Peter Asai at Peter.Asai@PierceCountyWA.gov or 253-798-8532.