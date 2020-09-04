TAM Offers a Full Fall Calendar

Tacoma, WA — Even though doors remain closed at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM), there are a wide-range of ways to experience art, learn more about current exhibitions and celebrate our community available online this fall. From the IN THE SPIRIT: Native Arts Festival featuring local fashion designers to a deeper dive into the impact of the Works Progress administration on the Northwest, online visitors can find joy and hope through the arts with TAM.

Weekly Art Inspiration Online

Slow Looking on Instagram™

Take a moment out of your day to slow down and enjoy a more detailed examination of a piece of art from TAM’s permanent collection. Guided by prompt questions, explore one art work with close attention to detail and give your mind a mental break.

Object of the Week on the TAM Blog

Would you like a more in-depth background on an artwork from TAM’s permanent collection? Check out the TAM blog for our Object of the Week.

Online Collection Database

TAM has much of our permanent collection available online. Click around, create your own exhibition, and learn more about artwork.

TAM at Home Art Making Videos

Enjoy making art at home based on pieces from TAM’s permanent collection.

Festivals and Events

IN THE SPIRIT: NW Native Arts Festival

September 10 – October 17

www.inthespiritarts.org

TAM in partnership with the Washington State Historical Society (WSHS) and Museum of Glass (MOG) invite you to the annual IN THE SPIRIT Virtual Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival, a celebration of Native cultures. Normally held as a free, day-long indoor/outdoor festival at all three museums, this year the celebration will take place online with events held on multiple days from September 10-October 17, 2020.

IN THE SPIRIT includes representation from more than 20 Indigenous nations and presents opportunities to learn about diverse cultures and art through online programming from all three museums. There will be 16 virtual events. The festival begins on September 10 with an intimate look at the work featured in the IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Artsexhibition in conversation with the exhibition’s jurors, followed by the presentation of the annual exhibition awards.

Other events will include online conversations with artists and fashion designers in their studios and Meet The Artist video interviews. A virtual arts market will also open September 10, hosting vendors of many cultural and tribal affiliations who have created jewelry, textiles, leather goods, fine art and more. The October 17 closing finale features a performance by and conversation with the band Khu.éex’, playing their one-of-a-kind mix of song and spoken word with atmospheric, visionary jazz improvisation. See www.InTheSpiritArts.org for the full event schedule.

Gala 2020

Online Auction Starts Tuesday, September 8

Virtual Gala Event Wednesday, September 16, 5-7 pm

Free

Register Today

TAM Gala 2020 will support creative opportunities for connecting thousands of children and adults to meaningful and often life-changing art programs. This year’s event will highlight the many ways TAM works to be responsive to what our community needs in an anchor arts institution. The time for change is now; not just in the country or in our community, but also at the museum. From creating space for online programs to expand and shine to digging deeper into the museum’s work around diversity, equity, inclusion and access – now more than ever, TAM is committed to responding to the shifting needs of our community.

Things will look a little different this year. On September 8, we will kick off our virtual auction full of incredible art and exciting experiences. A dynamic two-hour virtual celebration will be held on September 16, after the close of the online auction. Join us and mingle with the art lovers of Tacoma during our interactive cocktail hour filled with entertainment. We will then wrap up the evening with auction winner announcements, our annual raffle drawing, and the opportunity to participate by simply “raising your paddle” to donate in support of TAM’s continued work of connecting people through art.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

October 31- November 15

For the 16th annual Dia de los Muertos, TAM is going virtual. The popular festival will include community created ofrendas (altars) for an online exhibition, an online artist market, and a variety of lively programming. More information to come.

Programs

Virtual Lecture: Sarah Baker Murno presents the History, Arts and Crafts of Timberline Lodge

Thursday, September 10

5 pm – 6 pm

Free for TAM Members

$5 for non-members

Zoom™ event

Purchase tickets

Tacoma Art Museum is set to host historian Sarah Baker Munro for an exclusive talk on Thursday, September 10. As part of the museum’s Forgotten Stories: Northwest Public Art of the 1930s exhibition, Munro will discuss the history, arts, and crafts of the iconic Timberline Lodge near Mt Hood, Oregon. Attendees of this virtual event will learn about items from the lodge’s collection included in the exhibition and also get insights into the role the Timberline Lodge has played in bringing attention to regional New Deal art.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Baker Murno

Baker Munro brings decades of expertise on art in the first half of the twentieth century. An active member of the Friends of Timberline since 1975, Baker Munro has worked on many projects concerning the history of the Timberline Lodge. She co-wrote a catalogue of the lodge published in 1977, authored Timberline Lodge: The History, Art and Craft of an American Icon in 2009, and wrote a history of the lodge as part Arcadia Press’ Images of America series in 2016. In addition to her published works, Baker Munro co-sponsored a symposium at the Portland Art Museum on Labor Arts and curated an exhibition on the New Deal at the Oregon Historical Society.

If you haven’t yet had the chance to experience Forgotten Stories, you can enjoy a virtual tour of the exhibition narrated by Interim Chief Curator and Curator of Collections and Special Exhibitions Margaret Bullock on TAM’s YouTube page here. Also available is the exhibition catalogue which can be ordered from TAM’s online store. Purchase the catalogue

WPA-Inspired Projects at Home

Virtual Pallet Sign Workshop

Wednesday, September 30

6 pm – 7:30 pm

(14×19 board) $50 for TAM Members, $60 for non-members

(12×12 board) $35 for TAM members, $40 for non-members

Zoom™ event

Register here

Tacoma Art Museum is proud to partner with Tacoma small business The Makery, a DIY craft studio, for a virtual pallet sign making workshop. In this 1.5-hour Zoom™ workshop participants will create an unique, customizable pallet sign using their own design template. Attendees can pick up sign kits at the Museum or have them sent directly to their homes.

Those interested in the event can contact the Museum’s membership department at 253.272.4258 x 3057 with any questions.

WPA-Inspired Projects at Home

Soap and Candle Crafting – A Virtual Workshop

Thursday, October 22

6 pm

$40 for TAM Members

$50 for non-members

Join us for this virtual workshop with Gretchen Konrath, owner of The Hobbyist Box, featured on Esty. Participants will receive a custom soap and soy wax candle DIY kit featuring dried flowers. In this one-hour workshop, Konrath will discuss the natural ingredients and the native elements from Washington state and how we can incorporate them into soap and candles.

This special workshop was inspired by Charlotte Mish’s Flora which is featured in TAM’s current exhibition Forgotten Stories: Northwest Public Art of the 1930s. Mish’s Flora focuses on the flora native to the Oregon and Pacific Northwest region.

Gretchen Konrath is the owner of The Hobbyist Box, a small business specializing in Do It Yourself kits made with all-natural ingredients. Konrath is a lifelong crafter and now shares her love of creating with others through her craft kits. In this current environment, it can be challenging to engage in new hobbies, so The Hobbyist Box works to provide an easy way to try something new right in the comfort of your own home. DIY kits will be mailed to you via The Hobbyist Box before the workshop.

Register here

