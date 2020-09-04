Steilacoom Town Administrator Sept. 4 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 15, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – September 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – October 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – September 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, September 7th, in observance of Labor Day.

Grand Opening – Delish Bakery

It is finally time!! Come join us for the grand opening of Delish Bakery. We will be opening at 9 AM and closing at 5 PM for our opening Friday & Saturday. Also, we have a special Grand Opening Menu! Come on over and try some tasty treats. We will be practicing social distancing and kindly ask that guests wear a face mask. 1603 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388.

CARES CRF Funds – Additional Award:

Gov. Inslee announced an additional $126 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) for cities and counties that did not receive direct funding from the federal government under the CARES Act. In addition, the deadline to use funds has been extended to November 30, 2020. CRF funds provide cities access to reimbursements for unbudgeted, COVID-related expenses incurred after March 27, 2020. The Town’s additional allocation is for $96,750. Our initial allocation was for $193,500 bringing the total to $290,250.

With the initial allocation, the Town established business assistance, rental assistance, and utility assistance programs in addition to providing funding for the food bank and covering Town costs. (Applications on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org).

Staff will provide options for Council consideration at the September 15, 2020 Council meeting for the additional funding.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 6:15 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 111 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

1 medical aid responses

31 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

2 incidents of domestic disturbance

2 incidents of threats

1 incident of vandalism

33 traffic stops

4 parking enforcement responses

On Sunday, 8/30, officers were dispatched to a report of kidnapping near Sunnyside Beach. Our officers located the vehicle and determined the ordeal was actually a social group assisting their intoxicated and emotional associate into a vehicle for transport home.

As part of Initiative 940, investigations of officer-involved deadly force use must be performed by teams independent of the department being investigated. Our regional organization, Pierce County Force Investigation Team, will perform that investigation on behalf of any police agencies in Pierce County. That independent team requires non-law enforcement community members, and each department within the team provides a portion of those members. Over the past couple of weeks, we solicited for interested persons and, after receiving applications, have selected 2 community members to participate. Many thanks to those who applied. Our selectees have been notified and will undergo requisite orientation training in the coming months.

Interviews for a possible over hire positions were completed last week. We are particularly hopeful for consideration of our candidates that have already completed the police academy.

Throughout the past several months of global pandemic and civil demonstrations, Public Safety has received many cards and words of support from our community. We are appreciative of your continued support and remain committed to our mission of protecting life and property, safeguarding rights, and building strong community relations.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; performed inspections on the asphalt installation at Norberg Estates; maintained regional stormwater facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew pulled wire for a permanent service in the 600 block of Martin Street; pulled primary and secondary cable in the 600 block of Linda Lane for new construction; installed a temporary power service in the 1700 block of Commercial Street; continued work on the Tacoma interconnection proposal with BPA; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued hydrant and water meter maintenance; assisted the Electric Department with installation of new electrical services; replaced a water meter in the 100 block of Tatoosh Lane; inspected a side sewer replacement in the 1300 block of Stevens Street; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; cleaned the roof at the Community Center; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

WHEN AM I REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK OR CLOTH FACE COVERING?

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local