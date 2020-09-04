Puget Sound Economic Summit to feature Tacoma Mayor, Alaska Airlines President and Others

Bell Harbor International Conference Center (BHICC) and World Trade Center Seattle (WTCSE) have announced that tickets are now on sale for the Puget Sound Economic Summit, a three-day virtual conference that will address the goal of advancing an equitable and inclusive recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit will bring together business leaders, government officials, nonprofit organizations and meeting planners to provide thought leadership and engaging content to drive business decisions as the region moves forward.

Supported by the Port of Seattle and KOMO-TV, the summit will provide interactive dialogue on the most current issues facing the business, hospitality, meetings and events, and tourism industries, while emphasizing the importance of collaborative learning and support from peers in the business community from throughout the Puget Sound region. An additional event partner is the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Featured speakers include Operation Hope’s CEO John Hope Bryant, Alaska Airlines’ President Ben Minicucci and Mayor of Tacoma Victoria Woodards

The event will be livestreamed from BHICC as the conference center unveils its multimillion-dollar modernization project, along with a recent refresh to the event spaces at WTCSE, a gathering place that provides access, collaboration and networking for the business community in the Northwest.

“Bell Harbor International Conference Center and World Trade Center Seattle are world-class Port of Seattle facilities and the ideal host locations for the Puget Sound Economic Summit,” said Stephen P. Metruck, Executive Director of the Port of Seattle. “We look forward to driving dynamic conversations about how business leaders will evolve to become more equitable and inclusive in their practices and drive positive community impact.”

The summit will feature top business leaders throughout the three days. John Hope Bryant, American entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Operation Hope, will kick off the event as the keynote presenter.

Other featured speakers will include:

Ben Minicucci, President, Alaska Airlines

Stephen P. Metruck, Executive Director, Port of Seattle

Tom Norwalk, President and CEO, Visit Seattle

Lori Otto Punke, President Washington Council on International Trade

Dr. John Wiesman, Secretary of Health

…and more!

The sessions include, but are not limited to, the following:

“The COVID-19 Economy: Challenges and Opportunities,” featuring: Chris Mefford, CEO, Community Attributes Bookda Gheisar, Sr. Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Port of Seattle Lori Otto Punke, President, Washington Council on International Trade Mayor Jimmy Matta, City of Burien

“Moving Us Forward Together,” featuring: Marie Kurose, CEO, Workforce Development Council of Seattle-King County Shannon Loew, Founder, FIX Impact Development Brian McGowan, CEO, Greater Seattle Partners Mayor Victoria Woodards, City of Tacoma



In addition, virtual networking and tours will be offered to showcase BHICC’s significant renovations, which now give the conference center the ability to host larger and simultaneous events and provide flexible meeting room configurations that align with industry trends and safety standards. The renovation makes the most of Pier 66’s location by maximizing stunning views and natural light in event spaces and includes enhanced wayfinding systems to improve guest navigation around Pier 66 and BHICC. The renovation also includes elevated audiovisual capabilities such as livestreaming events of all sizes.

“We are so honored to host the Puget Sound Economic Summit and help facilitate important conversations about the state of our industry during this unprecedented time,” said Linda Jones, general manager of BHICC. “With the completion of our recent renovation, we are thrilled to showcase BHICC’s capabilities to adapt and to host large-scale virtual events, as well as lead the region and industry on designing what future events will look like in the current climate.”

All-access passes are available for purchase here for $75 per person. BHICC and the WTCSE are owned by the Port of Seattle and managed by Columbia Hospitality, Inc. For more information, visit www.wtcseattle.com/events/2020/puget-sound-economic-summit.