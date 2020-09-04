Pierce County Library System closed Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System will be closed and will not offer curbside service on Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day. The Library buildings continue to be closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Library’s online services, as always, will be open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring downloadable e-books, audiobooks and magazines as well as other services and resources.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Library System will resume curbside service where people can pick up books, movies and other materials from 18 Pierce County Libraries.