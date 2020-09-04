Pierce College Master Plan Update – Land Use Permit Modification Public Hearing September 14

COVID-19 Meeting Notice: The Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) waiver by the state legislative leadership was extended through September 1 for jurisdictions not in Phase 3 of the Safe Start Phased Reopening County-by-County Plan. Pierce County is currently in Phase 2. As a result, City Hall will not be open for Public Hearings.

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will be holding a public hearing for the LU-19-00263 Pierce College Master Plan Update – Land Use Permit Modification. The proposal includes current existing buildings on site as well as planned future development. Many of these future developments were already covered in the previous Master Plan. The only buildings not previously shown in the previous Master Plan are:

Classroom Building and Lab (for Veterinary/Dental program)

Residence Hall (for up to 60 students)

Classroom Buildings in the North of the site (for Arts and Communication program),

In addition to these newly planned structures, amendments in the Master Plan have been made to the lighting plan, landscape plan and signage plan. The property is located in the Public Institutional (PI) zoning district.

All persons wishing to submit written comment on this project prior to the public hearing may do so between August 31, 2020 and September 14, 2020. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project files, which include SEPA Environmental Review (project no. LU-20-00069) Pierce College Master Plan Update – Land Use Permit Modification (project no. LU-19-00263) are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for inspection at the Community Development Department five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

Until further notice, residents can virtually attend the referenced Public Hearing by watching it live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and by entering Webinar ID: 821 7295 9821# and Passcode: 941940.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Ramon Rodriguez, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or mailto:rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.

Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 821 7295 9821# and Passcode: 941940or by visiting (us02web.zoom.us/j/82172959821?pwd=MHVBYjVFeFZoSm5lWnpiNEwrTnN6UT09).

By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 821 7295 9821#), the Project Planner will call on you during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link (us02web.zoom.us/j/82172959821?pwd=MHVBYjVFeFZoSm5lWnpiNEwrTnN6UT09) upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Project Planner during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

Outside of Public Comments and Public Hearings, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.