Grassroots Support Continues to Grow for Heck in Race for Lt. Governor

Submitted by Denny Heck for Lt. Governor Campaign.

With the final fundraising reports from August submitted to the PDC, it is clear that Rep. Denny Heck has retained his status as the leading candidate in the Lieutenant Governor’s race one month into the general election.

Since the August 4th Primary, Rep. Heck has raised $63,992, nearly three times as much as his next closest opponent who raised $21,412.5.

“Our campaign is powered by the excitement of grassroots voters from all across Washington state,” Rep. Denny Heck said. “And we are proud to say that we have built this momentum on the support of individual voters, rather than relying on donations from big-money corporate interests. Whether it’s on the campaign trail or fighting for Washington’s economic recovery as our next Lieutenant governor, I will always put the people of Washington first.”

In the first month of the general election, Rep. Heck has built on his decisive primary win in August, where he emerged as the top vote-getter in the 11-way race. After outraising his nearest opponent by a margin of more than 4:1 in the primary election, Heck is now bringing a similar fundraising advantage into November’s general election.