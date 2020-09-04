Fircrest Community Center Salvage Sealed Bid

The City of Fircrest is seeking Community Center Salvage Sealed Bids. Details follow:

BID ADVERTISEMENT:

Close Date: September 10th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Subject: Community Center Salvage Material & Equipment

Address: 555 Contra Costa Street Fircrest, WA 98466

The City of Fircrest is inviting submittal of sealed bids for Community Center Salvage Materials and Equipment. Salvage items include materials and equipment at the current community center such as the Senior Room refrigerator and range/hood, doors, windows, locks, chairs, and any other item at the Community Center that has not been identified by the City of Fircrest that is being kept or repurposed by the City. Bids will be evaluated based on the total price for all items. Removal must occur prior to September 20, 2020.

Sealed bids should be submitted to Fircrest City Hall, Attn: Scott Pingel, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466 no later than 5 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020. Submittal envelopes should state, “Community Center Salvage Sealed Bid.”

The Community Center address is 555 Contra Costa Ave, Fircrest, WA 98466. Tours of the Community Center facility may be arranged by contacting Parks and Recreation Director, Jeff Grover, at 253-238-4160

If you have any questions, please feel free to call (253) 564-8901 or e?mail jgrover@cityoffircrest.net

