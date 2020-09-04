DWU honors summer 2020 graduates

MITCHELL, S.D. – Twenty one Dakota Wesleyan University students completed coursework in their field of study this past June and August and will be honored at DWU’s Commencement ceremony in September as part of the DWU Class of 2020.

The university’s rescheduled Commencement date for fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Corn Palace.

The following is DWU’s local summer 2020 graduate:

Lakewood – Penelope Paulsen, educational policy and administration (June 2020)