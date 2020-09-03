Virtual workshops offer safety tips for older adults on Falls Prevention Awareness Day

Each year on a special day in fall, thousands of educators, caregivers, health professionals and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) is partnering with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free® Initiative to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day on September 22, the first day of fall.

ADR will host two virtual workshops on September 22, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Participants will learn tips on how to prevent falls at home and in the community while enjoying “The Mary Poppins Bag of Fall Prevention Tips” with Sandy Gatlin, Master Trainer and West Regional SAIL Coordinator. Gatlin will take viewers through the house, the yard and around the neighborhood to show the most common causes of falls and how to avoid them.

This fun event will empower older adults to stay active, independent and safe in their homes and communities. Registration is not required. You’re just one click away from the following free workshops:

September 22 – 10 a.m.

piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/98690465036

Webinar ID: 986 9046 5036

Phone: 253-215-8782 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

September 22 – 7:00 p.m.

piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/97825656633

Webinar ID: 978 2565 6633

Phone: 253-215-8782 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

Here in Washington, fall-related injuries account for more than half of all injury-related deaths of adults 65 and older. Falls can cause moderate to severe injuries, such as hip fractures and head injuries, and can increase the risk of early death. Fortunately, most falls are preventable.

“More than any other episode, falls lead to significant effects,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Those consequences range from a few weeks recovery from bumps and bruises to critical injuries that can lead to life-long disabilities. This kind of education can change a community, and that’s why we’re proud to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day as part of our year-round commitment to supporting older adults in Pierce County.”