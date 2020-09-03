Two Steilacoom Grand Openings in One Historic Building

Professional real estate group, Brenda Kelley & Associates, proudly announces their new joint venture with Re/Max Exclusive by hosting two days of festivities during their Grand Opening event this Friday, September 4th from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, September 5th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Brenda Kelley’s office is still in its familiar and charming Steilacoom location, the stylish cottage at 1601 Lafayette, but she has teamed up with Re/Max Exclusive to provide her clients with even more outstanding real estate services and to continue to provide the exceptional white glove customer service that her customers are accustomed to receiving.

In keeping with their company philosophy, “Be the change in the world that you want to see” they will be collecting non-perishable food items to donate to the Steilacoom Food Bank. Visit their website: bkelleyhomes.com and join them on Facebook at: BrendaKelleyandAssociates.

Right next door, in their shared building, at 1603 Lafayette Street, welcome a sweet new business to historic Steilacoom, Delish Bakery. Owner and Chef, Lisa Holmgren, a student of Clover Park Technical College and former longtime resident of Steilacoom, will fulfill a life-long dream of owning her own bakery and will commute via ferry from her home on Anderson Island. Beginning this weekend, delicious aromas will greet us each morning except Sundays, with baked from scratch goodies like cupcakes, cookies, pastries and custom cakes all with a French flair. Customers can also treat their pets to wholesome homemade dog biscuits. Delish Bakery will celebrate their opening this Friday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days with a special menu and giveaway treats. Visit their website: www.delish-bakery.com and join them on Facebook.

This joint Grand Opening event is being held outside and inside both businesses. There will be free giveaways and treats and they ask that you respectfully maintain social distance and of course, wear your most attractive mask. Pets are welcome outside.