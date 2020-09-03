Pierce County Adds UW Tacoma Locations to Free COVID-19 Testing Program

TACOMA, WASH. — Pierce County Emergency Management has added UW Tacoma to a list of locations where people can get tested for free for COVID-19.

The County’s mobile testing station will offer free tests to anyone, including faculty, staff and students in the UW Tacoma community. The station will be in a parking lot adjacent to the campus’s Pinkerton Building, across the street from 1735 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma.

Testing will be performed on three dates in September:

Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone can get tested; no appointment is necessary. The testing site will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The free test is available via drive-thru or walk-up.

Those seeking tests will not need identification or insurance information. Those being tested will be asked to fill out two forms – one with contact information to receive results, and one for the lab test itself. People can complete the forms ahead of time and bring them to the test sites. The forms are available at piercecountwa.org/6758/covid19mobiletesting.

DispatchHealth, in partnership with MultiCare, is the medical provider conducting the tests.

People with positive test results will be prioritized for contact. People should get their results back within five to seven business days. If they have not received their results, they can call 833-723-0490.

Additional testing dates at this location will be announced prior to the start of the fall academic quarter at UW Tacoma. People can also get tested at any of the other testing sites listed by Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

More information about the UW Tacoma testing location, including an FAQ, is available at tacoma.uw.edu/covid19testing.