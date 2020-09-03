Oktoberfest NOW!

Okay, so it’s a virtual one, webtoberfest.com/ – but it has so much to offer. Fassanstich (the opening of the first keg) happens this Saturday at 9 a.m. PST, and you can join the fun through October 30. Just sign up online – the entire Webtoberfest, as hosts Angela Schofield (blogger of All Tastes German) from Washington State and Karen Lodder Carlson (blogger of German Girl in America) from California have called it, is free!

Local author Susanne Bacon will be live at the Book Nook every Friday at 9 a.m. PST, reading from her books. Find more details in the link usaeuros.com/attractions/oktoberfest-2020/?fbclid=IwAR01-CLU1GD6_B87UA62uiGGBSGotUNr-ML6sgJ2yQQ-Cgipr88Gqu1rlXw