Letter: How Has The Media Evolved?

Submitted by KM Hills.

We have all heard how the media appears to be one sided or that it has become “fake news” as Pres. Trump claims. As I watched YouTube I came across an old news story from the late 80’s and thought how relevant it is in today’s political world.

This video link should take you to the site of Dinesh D’Souza.

The video clearly shows media of the past, I believe, correctly arguing Joe Biden is “dead in the water” and should not be a presidential candidate.

Why was he not fit then but today somehow is fit? I see myself as a libertarian and proudly voted for the most fit candidate in 2016, Gary Johnson, who unfortunately lost.

In my opinion most if not all media spins the view to fit their perspective and agenda vs. reporting true facts. Will the past media coverage make you rethink how to cast your vote in November?