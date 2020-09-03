Lakewood Planning Commission Public Hearing regarding draft 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the draft 2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket on September 16, 2020. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments, or testify at the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: September 16, 2020

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers

6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

The proposed docket will include seven text amendments, including the creation of a new Energy and Climate Change Chapter, and several zoning amendments, including for parcels currently included in two City Centers of Local Importance. A copy of the public hearing materials will be available for inspection at cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/ no later than September 11, 2020.

For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager (Special Projects), City of Lakewood,6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983-7702; tspeir@cityoflakewood.us