APCC Luau raises over $73,500 and counting …

Submitted by Asia Pacific Cultural Center.
It was an amazing evening of fun and exciting entertainment of beautiful Polynesian music, dance, door prizes and viewer participation. We reached thousands of people on our social media page and we engaged with hundreds of viewers during the live show racking up over 1,000 comments and massive amounts of heart, fire, clapping and other emojis. We received live comments from people in California, Nevada, Guam, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, Utah, Victoria and more.
The amazing performances were a challenge this year. Not only with the preparation but the included task of videoing and editing themselves without the help of professionals. It was shot in their homes, backyards, parks, and waterfronts.
The evening festivities were finalized by a surprise live Taualuga (a beautiful traditional Samoa Siva dance by the beautiful Denia Tuiletufuga) as the viewers continued to donate online.
Truly a memorable evening for all of us at APCC and a BIG THANK YOU, to everyone that participated. We love you all!!
Event Sponsor:
Group Health Foundation
Diamond Sponsor:
Columbia Bank
Platinum Sponsor:
Multicare
Dr. Lisa Hoffman
Catholic Community Services
Gold Sponsor:
Milgard Windows & Doors
Tacoma Urban League
Molina Healthcare
Community Supporter:
Greater Tacoma Community Foundation
WALSH Construction
Graduate Tacoma
EdgeDevelopers
UWTacoma
Dr. Belinda Louie
Table Sponsors:
Tacoma Community College
Asian Counseling Referral Services
Refugee Immigrant Services Northwest
Tuyet Nguyen
Kaimi Sinclair
Elaine Ishihara
Showcase Magazine
Patsy Surh O’Connell
Diane’s Bookkeeping Services
Emily Firman
Mountain View Funeral Home
