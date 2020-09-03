APCC Luau raises over $73,500 and counting …

Submitted by Asia Pacific Cultural Center.

In case you missed it, you can watch the show as a replay on our Facebook Page – Click here!

It was an amazing evening of fun and exciting entertainment of beautiful Polynesian music, dance, door prizes and viewer participation. We reached thousands of people on our social media page and we engaged with hundreds of viewers during the live show racking up over 1,000 comments and massive amounts of heart, fire, clapping and other emojis. We received live comments from people in California, Nevada, Guam, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, Utah, Victoria and more.

The amazing performances were a challenge this year. Not only with the preparation but the included task of videoing and editing themselves without the help of professionals. It was shot in their homes, backyards, parks, and waterfronts.

The evening festivities were finalized by a surprise live Taualuga (a beautiful traditional Samoa Siva dance by the beautiful Denia Tuiletufuga) as the viewers continued to donate online.

Truly a memorable evening for all of us at APCC and a BIG THANK YOU, to everyone that participated. We love you all!!

Event Sponsor:

Group Health Foundation

Diamond Sponsor:

Columbia Bank

Platinum Sponsor:

Multicare

Dr. Lisa Hoffman

Catholic Community Services

Gold Sponsor:

Milgard Windows & Doors

Tacoma Urban League

Molina Healthcare

Community Supporter:

Greater Tacoma Community Foundation

WALSH Construction

Graduate Tacoma

EdgeDevelopers

UWTacoma

Dr. Belinda Louie

Table Sponsors:

Tacoma Community College

Asian Counseling Referral Services

Refugee Immigrant Services Northwest

Tuyet Nguyen

Kaimi Sinclair

Elaine Ishihara

Showcase Magazine

Patsy Surh O’Connell

Diane’s Bookkeeping Services

Emily Firman

Mountain View Funeral Home