62 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed September 3

On Sept. 3, we confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A man his 80s from University Place.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

Our totals are 6,808 cases and 155 deaths.

We have reported 604 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 67.0. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 43.1.

It’s a higher case day with three deaths, but we still fall under the 75 per 100,000 with 6 day data lag.

We have removed 44 from our case count recently because of clarified DOH guidance regarding antigen testing not currently qualifying as COVID-19 confirmed. The largest number removed was 24 on Aug. 28. Today we updated the race and ethnicity table to reflect a decrease of 102 to 87 in American Indian/Native Alaskan because of this adjustment. We still see that COVID-19 has a disproportionate affect on this population.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.