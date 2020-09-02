Tacoma Police Officer Involved Shooting

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police.

On September 2, 2020, at approximately 7 AM, Tacoma Police received multiple reports of shots fired and a female and male screaming in the 3800-4000 block of South D Street in Tacoma. Callers stated that a vehicle was seen leaving the scene and that a male with a gun was seen near a home in the 4000 block of South D Street.

Officers responded and arrived in the area at approximately 7:02 AM. Responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect outside the home at the 4000 block of South D Street. Officers called out shots fired at 7:06 AM and requested medical aid. The suspect was hit and was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. Three officers were involved in the shooting and none of them sustained any injuries.

It was later discovered that the vehicle that had fled the original shooting call ended up at a local hospital with a shooting victim inside. That victim is in stable condition.

The suspect is reported to be in stable condition.

The initial shooting call and the officer involved shooting will be investigated by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), which is made up of personnel from all of the Pierce County Law Enforcement agencies and the Washington State Patrol.