Share Your #WeAreUP Stories

Although we can’t be together right now to celebrate our City’s 25th Birthday, we can express our collective community pride for our great city on social media.

Share your photos, videos and stories of life in U.P. at #WeAreUP. Maybe it’s a memory of the first time you attended Duck Daze, video of your family enjoying the trails at Chambers Bay, or a picture of you and your friends sipping cool drinks or hot coffee in Market Square Plaza.

Whatever it is, your shared contributions and experiences are an integral part of what collectively make up University Place. The City of U.P. will contribute content, but we hope residents, organizations and businesses will also join in. #WeAreUP is a great way for us to stay connected, even when we have to be apart.

Invite your family and neighbors to join the #WeAreUP conversation and help us capture all the things that make the City of University Place a Place worth celebrating!