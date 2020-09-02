Pierce County Ferry sets Labor Day weekend schedule

The Pierce County Ferry will follow a two-boat schedule during the Labor Day weekend to accommodate holiday travelers.

Pierce County’s second ferry will be used for runs departing from Steilacoom on Friday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:25 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. The ferry system will operate on a one-boat schedule Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6.

The 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. departures from Steilacoom will not occur on Sept. 7.

The ferry will return to a one-boat schedule Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island. Riders can view the ferry schedule, check holiday ridership data for the best times to cross, and sign up for rider alerts at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry.