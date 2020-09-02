Joint Base Lewis-McChord: A Regional Economic Center

Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) is located adjacent to the city of Lakewood. A recent University of Washington – Tacoma Milgard School of Business Center for Business Analytics study found that JBLM contributes more than $12.1 billion to the region’s economy. In addition, JBLM drives job creation and statewide tax revenue.

Watch this video from Pierce County TV on JBLM’s impact to the region.

For questions about the study, contact South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) Program Director Bill Adamson at badamson@cityoflakewood.us or 253-983-7772.